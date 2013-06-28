FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikornbank up 3.5 pct on hopes of strong Q2 profit
June 28, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikornbank up 3.5 pct on hopes of strong Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl rose as much as 3.5 percent on expectation of a healthy net profit in the second quarter.

Shares in Kasikornbank rose 2.96 percent to 191.50 baht, while the broader SET index gained 1.09 percent.

Banking stocks will make a come back with a positive sentiment over the short term, after foreigners bought shares worth up to 5.5 billion baht on Thursday, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

The research house also said 2013 net profit for the firm was expected to grow 16.2 percent from last year to 40.9 billion baht ($1.31 billion).

Maybank, which has a “buy” rating on Kasikornbank, expects the share price to rebound. Kasikornbank will hold analysts’ meeting to preview the business profit for the second quarter of 2013 on Friday.

1547 (0847 GMT)

$1 = 31.1750 Thai baht Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu

