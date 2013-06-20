FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai stocks drop 3 pct after Fed hints at slowing bond buying
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2013 / 3:41 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai stocks drop 3 pct after Fed hints at slowing bond buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thai stocks fell as much as 3 percent to their lowest in one
week amid global share selloffs after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled a slowing of the stimulus program by this year end.
    At 0327 GMT, the Thai benchmark SET index was down
2.5 percent at 1,401.88, in line with others in Southeast Asia.
Indonesian shares slid 2.6 percent and Philippine shares
 plunged almost 3 percent.
    "We estimate foreign investors will keep taking profit in
emerging markets, but with lighter net sales volumes," said
broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Large caps and banking stocks were heavily sold, led by a
4.2 percent loss in shares of Kasikornbank Pcl and a 4
percent drop in shares of CP All Pcl.
    The stock exchange reported net foreign selling of shares
worth about $100 million over the past two sessions.
    Click for trading value by investor type.
    1027 (0327 GMT)
    (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0327 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1401.88     -2.49%   -35.820
 SET 100 INDEX                    2072.48     -2.66%   -56.630
 SET 50 INDEX                     935.28      -2.61%   -25.040
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     921.8       -3.75%   -35.900
 SET ENERGY                       19815.21    -1.96%  -396.900
 SET BANK                         507.52      -3.37%   -17.690
 SET TELECOMS                     228.38      -2.38%    -5.570
 SET PROPERTY                     282.12      -3.71%   -10.870
 SET FINANCE                      1744.6      -2.05%   -36.490
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               2585713   12724652     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.