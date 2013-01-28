FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank expects good growth in MCOT earnings
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank expects good growth in MCOT earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maybank Kim Eng Securities expects Thai television broadcaster MCOT Pcl to report good earnings growth this year, helped by an increase in advertisement rates and revenue from government’s advertising spending.

Maybank projected a 16 percent growth in MCOT’s 2013 net profit to 2.01 billion baht ($67.3 million) due to a “programme reshuffle” that increased the proportion of in-house-produced programmes.

A 5-25 percent increase in ad rates for prime-time and non-prime-time programmes, effective earlier this year would also help MCOT, said Maybank, while maintaining its ‘hold’ rating on the stock.

“MCOT is projected to see around 800 million baht in revenues from advertising and marketing activities for the government or state enterprises,” it said in a report.

Maybank expects MCOT to pay a second-half 2012 dividend of 1.20 baht per share.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent at 45.75 baht. 1157 (0457 GMT) ($1 = 29.9000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.