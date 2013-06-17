FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Index lower; energy, dividend yielding shares buck trend
#Financials
June 17, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Index lower; energy, dividend yielding shares buck trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thailand's benchmark SET index edged down 0.25 percent
to 1,461.65 at midday as market players cashed in on recent
gains in banking shares such as Kasikornbank Pcl and
Siam Commercial Bank Pcl.
    The market appeared braced for a mild technical rebound to
1,480 later in the day but near-term sentiment remained bearish,
said strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul of CIMB Securities
(Thailand).
    "Investors will still be cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting but buying from domestic funds may help to limit
loss," said Teerawut.
    Investors piled into recently beaten-down and dividend
yielding stocks such as Indorama Ventures Pcl and PTT
Global Chemical Pcl.
    Asian shares recouped early losses on Monday as investors
settled in to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome
later in the week. 
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0611 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1461.65     -0.25%    -3.620
 SET 100 INDEX                    2166.26     -0.33%    -7.080
 SET 50 INDEX                     976.1       -0.28%    -2.770
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     972         -0.51%    -5.000
 SET ENERGY                       20158.66     0.38%    76.830
 SET BANK                         536.59      -1.37%    -7.440
 SET TELECOMS                     234.37       0.09%     0.220
 SET PROPERTY                     303.35      -1.06%    -3.240
 SET FINANCE                      1827.97     -0.31%    -5.650
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               3745087   20977766     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    1311 (0611 GMT)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
