STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Index lower; energy, dividend yielding shares buck trend

Thailand's benchmark SET index edged down 0.25 percent to 1,461.65 at midday as market players cashed in on recent gains in banking shares such as Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl. The market appeared braced for a mild technical rebound to 1,480 later in the day but near-term sentiment remained bearish, said strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul of CIMB Securities (Thailand). "Investors will still be cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting but buying from domestic funds may help to limit loss," said Teerawut. Investors piled into recently beaten-down and dividend yielding stocks such as Indorama Ventures Pcl and PTT Global Chemical Pcl. Asian shares recouped early losses on Monday as investors settled in to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the week. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0611 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1461.65 -0.25% -3.620 SET 100 INDEX 2166.26 -0.33% -7.080 SET 50 INDEX 976.1 -0.28% -2.770 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 972 -0.51% -5.000 SET ENERGY 20158.66 0.38% 76.830 SET BANK 536.59 -1.37% -7.440 SET TELECOMS 234.37 0.09% 0.220 SET PROPERTY 303.35 -1.06% -3.240 SET FINANCE 1827.97 -0.31% -5.650 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 3745087 20977766 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- 1311 (0611 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)