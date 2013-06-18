FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Shares extend gains; SET index seen testing 1,500
June 18, 2013 / 7:02 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Shares extend gains; SET index seen testing 1,500

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Thai main SET index was up 1.1 percent at 1,487.71
at midday, extending a rebound from the past two sessions, as
recently oversold shares such as Bangkok Bank Pcl and
Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl further regained lost
ground.
    "As long as the index manages to hold above 200-day EMA at
1,440 points, the upward move is expected to keep going," said
technical analyst Sasima Hattakitnikorn of broker Phillip
Securities.
    Short-term resistance is pegged at the 10-day moving average
around 1,484 while psychological resistance is at 1,500, Sasima
said.
    The market rebound was in line with others in Southeast
Asia. Trading volume on Thai stock exchange was relatively light
as investors waited to see more clarity from the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting on Wednesday on its stimulus policy.
    1347 (0647 GMT)
    (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0648 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1487.71      1.13%    16.670
 SET 100 INDEX                    2206.05      1.15%    25.070
 SET 50 INDEX                     993.71       1.18%    11.550
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     992.8        1.58%    15.400
 SET ENERGY                       20494.65     0.96%   195.010
 SET BANK                         548.69       1.06%     5.730
 SET TELECOMS                     239.81       1.77%     4.170
 SET PROPERTY                     311.94       1.81%     5.560
 SET FINANCE                      1867.92      1.24%    22.960
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               4067426   23878138     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------

