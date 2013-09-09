FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Hotelier Minor Int'l up 5 pct as weak baht favours tourism
September 9, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Hotelier Minor Int'l up 5 pct as weak baht favours tourism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Shares in hotelier and leisure firm Minor International Pcl rose 5.45 percent on Monday after a broker highlighted the continued growth in tourism and said the firm would post higher profit in the second half than in the first six months.

The shares added 1.20 baht to 23.20 baht, climbing at one point by 5.91 percent, while the broader market was up 2.5 percent at the midsession break.

KGI Securities (Thailand) set a target price for Minor’s share of 28 baht, maintaining a “buy” recommendation due to the growth in tourism. It also said the current weakness of the baht should underpin the trend in tourism.

1308 (0608 GMT)

Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
