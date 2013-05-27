FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises Minor Int'l price target; keeps 'buy'
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2013 / 3:20 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citi Research raised its price target for hotelier and food firm Minor International Pcl to 32.9 baht from 18.09 baht, citing business growth driven by favourable industry outlook and its expansion plan.

The research house maintained a ‘buy’ rating, according to a report dated May 24.

Minor shares were down 1.8 percent at 27 baht, with a year-to-date gain of 39 percent. The broader market was down 1 percent.

Citi expects the company to deliver compound average earnings growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent in the coming three years, with booming tourism industry and strong consumption remaining supportive to growth.

“On its Quick Service Restaurant side, Minor is riding along the strong consumption growth and urbanization trend in Thailand, as well as in the Asian region,” it said.

1001 (0301 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob

