FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nawarat Patanakarn rallies to 8-year high
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nawarat Patanakarn rallies to 8-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Nawarat Patanakarn Pcl rallied to their highest since March 2005, outperforming larger rivals, on expectations that its recent fund raising would help the small builder to bid for construction projects.

Nawarat share were up 24.2 percent at 4.72 baht, climbing at one point to an eight-year high of 4.8 baht. Other construction shares such as Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl and Italian Thai Development Pcl gained more than 1 percent.

The broader stock market was up 0.6 percent.

Broker DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) said in a report the company would receive 1.5-2.0 billion baht ($50-$67 million) from its recent capital increase.

The company aims to bid for new projects worth 14 billion baht in 18 months, mostly government’s projects, versus 5.4 billion baht of 2012, the broker said. 1541 (0841 GMT) ($1 = 29.75 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.