FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Oishi Group up on capacity increase plans
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Oishi Group up on capacity increase plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oishi Group Pcl’s shares rose 0.81 percent after the food and beverages company announced plans to invest 1.15 billion baht ($37 million) to increase beverages production capacity.

Oishi Group president Matthew Kichodhan said on Wednesday the company had set a sales target of 14 billion baht for this year and expected sales to reach 30 billion baht in five years.

The broader SET index was higher 1.1 percent.

1114 (0414 GMT) ($1 = 30.9350 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.