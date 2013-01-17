STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-SET to re-rate on investment-led growth, says Citi

The Thai SET index could sustain at its current valuation of 2.2 times price-to-book value, with further re-rating potential toward its historical peak of 3.4 times price-to-book reached in early 1990s, as Thailand is in an investment-led cycle, Citi Research said.

“Private investment adds capacity and improves productivity, leading to earnings growth and ROE expansion. Public infrastructure spending does lower costs,” it said.

Despite its medium-term bullish bias on the SET to re-rate, the broker said near-term market consolidation is likely, partly due to stronger Thai baht.

“Outperformance and a stronger baht will entice international investors to consider selling Thai equities to finance investment in other more attractive markets,” it said, referring to the near-term outlook.

Its 2013 SET index target is 1,520, based on 2.1 times 2013E price-to-book value. It had risen nearly 2 percent this year after 36 percent in 2012, when it was Southeast Asia’s best-performing bourse.

1623 (0923 GMT)