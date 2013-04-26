STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Property shares up on earnings, interest rate hopes

Shares in property firms advanced 1 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent gain in the broader SET index , amid expectations of strong first-quarter earnings and hopes of lower interest rates.

“On top of the earnings plays, we have seen some increasing bets among retail investors about a possible cut in policy interest rate sooner or later,” said Kiatkong Decho of CIMB Securities.

Thai regulators, including the Bank of Thailand, meet on Friday to discuss about the strengthening baht. Most economists doubt if the policy rate will be cut, and expect it to be left at 2.75 percent for many months.

“If, by any chance, the policy rate is cut by 25 basis points, the SET index could rise and break above 1,600 by next week, and the outperforming sectors include housing developers, retailers, exporters, building materials and banks,” he said.

Shares in LPN Development Pcl jumped 3 percent and Asian Property Development Pcl gained 2.3 percent.

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi ups Siam Cement price target on strong results

Citi Research raised its price target on Siam Cement Pcl SCC.BK to 555 baht from 515 baht and maintained its “buy” rating on the stock, citing the industrial conglomerate’s stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings.

Siam Cement shares were up 0.8 percent at 490 baht on Thursday after it reported a 47 percent rise in January-March net profit, helped by growth in its core cement and petrochemicals businesses. (Full Story)

The broker raised forecast for Siam Cement’s 2013 earnings by 8.6 percent on higher net profit of paper business, lower interest expenses and higher equity income.

“We maintain our positive view on SCC’s earnings outlook into 2H13E on the back of improving chemical spreads year on year, ongoing cement consumption growth and better cement EBITDA margin if the price increase does materialize,” it said.

