#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises PTT Global Chemical price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citi Research raised its price target on PTT Global Chemical Pcl to 91.5 baht from 72 baht, while maintaining a ‘buy’ rating, reflecting the broker’s earnings upgrades.

PTTGC shares rose 1.96 percent to close at 78 baht on Friday. The stock has risen 11.4 percent so far in 2013, well above a 1 percent gain of the broader energy subindex.

The broker said it raised earnings forecast for 2013 and 2014 by 17.6 percent and 13.3 percent respectively on higher olefins utilization rates and higher aromatics prices assumptions.

“PTTGC has strong earnings growth momentum in 2013, thanks to a well-diversified product mix of PE, benzene, MEG and refinery,” it said in a report dated Jan. 18.

The shares looked cheap at 9 times forward price-to-earnings against an average of 13 times multiples of Asian chemical peers and 9.6 times multiples of refinery peers, it said.

0946 (0246 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

