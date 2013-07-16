STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT Global Chemical falls after weak Q2 guidance

Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl extended losses for a second day as the petrochemical firm’s guidance on weak refinery performance for the second quarter outweighed a better-than-expected performance for olefins and aromatics.

PTTGC shares were down 1.02 percent at 72.5 baht, underperforming a 1 percent loss of the energy subindex and a 0.8 percent fall of the main SET index.

The stock dropped 2 percent on Monday after the company management held a meeting with analysts.

“Updates from management suggest the second quarter results will be below our estimates but slightly better than consensus of 6.4 billion baht,” Nomura said in a report dated July 15.

It maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a price target of 86 baht and a forecast dividend yield of 5.1 percent.

“We expect stronger third quarter results on improved refinery segment results and continued strength in olefins and derivatives,” it said.

1105 (0405 GMT)