THAILAND-PTT Global Chemical falls after weak Q2 guidance
#Financials
July 16, 2013 / 4:22 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT Global Chemical falls after weak Q2 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl extended losses for a second day as the petrochemical firm’s guidance on weak refinery performance for the second quarter outweighed a better-than-expected performance for olefins and aromatics.

PTTGC shares were down 1.02 percent at 72.5 baht, underperforming a 1 percent loss of the energy subindex and a 0.8 percent fall of the main SET index.

The stock dropped 2 percent on Monday after the company management held a meeting with analysts.

“Updates from management suggest the second quarter results will be below our estimates but slightly better than consensus of 6.4 billion baht,” Nomura said in a report dated July 15.

It maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a price target of 86 baht and a forecast dividend yield of 5.1 percent.

“We expect stronger third quarter results on improved refinery segment results and continued strength in olefins and derivatives,” it said.

1105 (0405 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

