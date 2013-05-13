STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses up after Q1; Citi sees re-rating

Shares in Quality Houses Pcl rose 2 percent to 4.2 baht, outperforming other property shares, after the housing developer said its January-March net profit doubled thanks to housing projects and gain on sales of residential assets.

The property sub-index was up 0.06 percent and the benchmark SET index was down 0.26 percent.

Fifteen out of 22 analysts tracking the company had a ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’ rating on the stock, three put ‘hold’ and four rated it a ‘sell’ or ‘strong sell’, with a mean price target of 3.98 baht, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Broker Citi Research maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a 5.5 baht price target, it said in a report dated May 10.

“With positive outlook for 2013E presales, sustainable gross margin recovery, and a strong earnings growth profile, we continue to believe QH deserves a re-rating,” it said.

1303 (0603 GMT)