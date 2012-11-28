FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND-Robinson Department Store up on Q4 outlook
November 28, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Robinson Department Store up on Q4 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Robinson Department Store Pcl rose 2.4 percent to a near two-month high of 65 baht after the company said the launch of new stores would help boost sales in the fourth quarter.

Robinson expected sales to grow 20 percent in the 2012 calendar year from last year’s 17.6 billion baht ($574 million), said Nujjaree Sunthadvanich, financial controller.

Earlier this month, the company reported a lower-than-expected nine-month net profit of 1.4 billion baht.

Eleven of 19 analysts tracking the company rate the stock a ‘buy’ or a ‘strong buy’, seven have a ‘hold’ rating and one has a ‘strong sell’, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The stock has risen 53 percent so far this year versus a 59 percent gain of the commerce subindex.

1525 (0825 GMT)

($1 = 30.69 baht)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

