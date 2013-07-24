FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sahaviriya Steel up on hopes of loan status change
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sahaviriya Steel up on hopes of loan status change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl rallied after its creditor Siam Commercial Bank Pcl said it expected a reclassification of the hot-rolled coil steelmaker’s loan status soon.

Sahaviriya Steel shares were up 7.5 percent at 0.43 baht, with 328 million shares changing hands, 6.3 times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions.

The share surge helped trim its year-to-date loss to 32 percent, still the among underperformers on the benchmark SET index.

Siam Commercial Bank, one of SSI’s major creditors, expected the steel firm to be reclassified by next year as its liquidity situation is easing and production at its British unit is improving under a debt restructuring plan, the Bangkok Post quoted a senior executive at the bank as saying.

For related story, click

1432 (0732 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.