FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-SET index extends fall after govt security measure
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2013 / 7:54 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-SET index extends fall after govt security measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Thai stocks extended their fall to 1.6 percent after the cabinet imposed Internal Security Act (ISA) in Bangkok to control a planned protest after the Parliament reopens on Thursday.

The Internal Security Act will be reinforced in three districts of the capital Bangkok for 10 days starting from Aug. 1, ahead of the planned anti-government rally. The Act gives authorities broad powers to control street protests.

The SET index fell to 1,412.77, the lowest since July 10. It has fallen more than 4 percent so far this week as political sentiment turned sour ahead of the parliamentary session which will consider a number of bills related to investment and political issues.

1430 (0730 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Amy Sawitta Lefevre in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.