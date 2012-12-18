FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Analysts expect SET index to reach 1,471 by end-2013
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2012 / 5:42 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Analysts expect SET index to reach 1,471 by end-2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thai main SET index is expected to rise to 1,471 by the end of 2013, the level last seen in July 1995, boosted by growth in corporate earnings and foreign inflows, according to a survey of 21 Thai brokers by the Securities Analysts Association.

The poll forecast listed companies to report an average earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15.2 percent in 2013 backed by lower corporate tax rate of 20 percent from 23 percent in 2012 and expectations the Bank of Thailand would cut interest rates further next year.

The brokers expected a decent foreign inflows of around 45.8 billion baht ($1.50 billion) in 2013. Thai stock market recorded net foreign inflows of $2.2 billion so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The securities analysts’ poll saw highest earnings per share growth in building materials, property and banking sectors, with growth of 32.17 percent, 18.44 percent and 18.37 percent, respectively.

In terms of dividend yield, the top sectors were telecommunications, electronic components and energy, with average dividend yields of 5.5 percent, 5.08 percent and 4.34 percent, respectively, it said.

The SET index was down 0.5 percent at 1,351.16 near the midsession break.

1224 (0524 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
