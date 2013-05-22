FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Shin Corp retreats after MSCI deletion announcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in telecoms group Shin Corporation Pcl fell 2.6 percent to 94.25 baht after brokers said the stock would be removed from index provider MSCI’s addition list as part of its semi-annual index review.

MSCI announced on its website that Shin Corporation would not be added to the MSCI Thailand index because its free-float adjusted market capitalisation was less than the MSCI’s requirement, KGI Securities said in a report on Wednesday.

“We believe the implication from this news is further selling of INTUCH’s shares by Temasek. Temasek holds a 54.97 percent stake in INTUCH via two major companies,” KGI said.

“If this proves to be the case, we believe INTUCH will qualify to be included in MSCI by the end of this year,” it said.

Expectations that the stock would be added to the MSCI index sent the stock almost 10 percent higher last week.

1115 (0415 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

10:34 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-BEC World drops after block trades

Shares in broadcaster BEC World Pcl BEC.BK dropped 6 percent to 67 baht after block trades at a lower-than-market price of 66 baht on average, according to Thai stock exchange data.

BEC’s shareholders planned to sell 80 million shares in block trades at 66 baht each in the morning session, broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

The broader SET index .SETI was nearly unchanged at 1,642.64.

1024 (0324 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

