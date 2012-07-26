FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi cuts Siam Cement target price
July 26, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi cuts Siam Cement target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citigroup cut its target price on Thailand’s biggest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl to 380 baht ($11.99) from 388 baht, reflecting weaker earnings from the chemicals business.

Siam Cement shares were up 0.63 percent at 318 baht while the broader stock market was up 0.46 percent.

The broker maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock due to strong domestic cement and building material demand, it said in a report.

“We cut earnings by 3-9 percent for 2012-13E on lower associated income from the chemical business,” it said.

The restart of Siam Cement’s 26 percent-owned Bangkok Synthetics plant at Map Ta Phut industrial estate, where a fire broke out in May, would be two months later than the broker’s previous expectation, it said. For related story, click

1001 (0301 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.7 baht

