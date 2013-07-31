STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement rises on quarterly earnings

Shares in Siam Cement Pcl rose as much as 1.4 percent to 450 baht after the country’s top industrial conglomerate reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its 2013 revenue target on expectations of higher second-half revenue.

Siam Cement’s shares were up 0.9 percent at 448 baht, outperforming the broader SET index which was down 1.5 percent amid political concerns.

14:53 SET index extends fall after govt security measure

Thai stocks extended their fall to 1.6 percent after the cabinet imposed Internal Security Act (ISA) in Bangkok to control a planned protest after the Parliament reopens on Thursday.

The Internal Security Act will be reinforced in three districts of the capital Bangkok for 10 days starting from Aug. 1, ahead of the planned anti-government rally. The Act gives authorities broad powers to control street protests.

The SET index .SETI fell to 1,412.77, the lowest since July 10. It has fallen more than 4 percent so far this week as political sentiment turned sour ahead of the parliamentary session which will consider a number of bills related to investment and political issues.

