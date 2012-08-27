FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Global at record high after private offering
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 27, 2012 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Global at record high after private offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Siam Global House Pcl hit their all-time high after the building material distributor planned to sell new shares in a private offering to Siam Cement group at a 3.7 percent premium to Friday’s close.

Siam Global shares were up 2.2 percent at 13.8 baht, rising at one point to 13.90 baht -- their highest. The private offering is priced at 14 baht per share. Siam Cement shares were unchanged at 331 baht while the broader stock market was up 0.17 percent.

Siam Cement Group would launch a partial tender offer for Siam Global shares following the share acquisition.

Siam Cement’s strong network in the building material business was supportive to Siam Global’s growth outlook, broker DBS Vickers Securities said in a report. It rated the stock at ‘buy’ with target price of 15.1 baht.

1138 (0438 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.