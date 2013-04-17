FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 17, 2013 / 4:29 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Makro hits record high amid acquisition deal hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl rallied 14.8 percent to an all-time high of 650 baht, outperforming a 1.7 percent gain of the commerce index and a 0.2 percent rise of the broader SET index.

An analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities said hopes about a potential acquisition deal boosted the buying interest.

About 388,300 shares have changed hands, 1.7 times the full-day average of the past 30 sessions.

The stock had risen 24 percent so far since April 1 after a report that major shareholder SHV Holdings planned to sell the Thai operation, which Siam Makro later denied.

1110 (0410 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

