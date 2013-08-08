STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Makro rallies after share split; Q2 results

Shares in Siam Makro Pcl rallied after the cash-and-carry wholesaler announced a share-split plan with the new par value of 0.50 baht per share versus 10 baht earlier, a move traders say helped boost liquidity of the shares.

The company reported a 29 percent rise in second-quarter earnings to 959 million baht ($30.52 million), according to a statement filed with the stock exchange on Thursday.

Siam Makro shares were up 15.4 percent at 900 baht at 0345 GMT. They have risen 102 percent so far this year, the second-best performer on the SET50 index that tracks large cap stocks.

($1 = 31.425 baht)

1045 (0332 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)