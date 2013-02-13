STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sino Thai Engineering outperforms peers

Shares in builder Sino Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl hit their 17-1/2 year high, outperforming other construction shares, after it posted a better-than-expected 2012 earnings, with government mega projects bolstering its outlook.

At the midday break, Sino Thai shares were up 2.4 percent at 31.75 baht, having hit 32.5 baht, their highest level since July 1995. Its peer Italian-Thai Development Pcl was unchanged and Ch Karnchang Pcl was down 1.2 percent.

The benchmark SET index was up 1.3 percent.

Broker CIMB Securities said the company’s 2012 core earnings was 2 percent above its forecast due to a lower tax rate and it raised its earnings forecasts by 9-17 percent for 2013-14 to reflect higher infrastructure spending.

“We expect growth to stay strong for the next few years on the back of government infrastructure spending. Sino Thai remains our top pick for the sector,” it said.

It raised the stock target price to 38.5 baht and maintained an ‘outperform’ rating.

13:13 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-KCE Electronics rises after earnings guidance

Shares in KCE Electronics Pcl KCE.BK rose 4.5 percent to 11.70 baht at the midday break, climbing at one point to a near 9-year high of 11.9 baht, following positive management guidance on 2013 earnings growth.

The electronic components subindex .SETEC was up 2 percent while the broader SET index .SETI rose 1.3 percent.

The producer and exporter of printed circuit boards expects 25 percent revenue growth in 2013 and 10-20 percent net profit growth for the year due to a positive outlook for the tech industry along with global recovery, Chairman Bancha Ongkosit said.

Three out of 7 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a ‘strong buy’, two had a ‘hold’ rating and two had ‘sell’ or ‘strong sell’, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

