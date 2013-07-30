FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nomura cautious on Thailand's weaker fundamentals
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 5:42 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nomura cautious on Thailand's weaker fundamentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nomura said it is cautious on Thailand’s stock market in the short- to medium-term due to economic headwinds and rising political tension.

The broker has downgraded Thailand to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ on concerns about “the country’s deteriorating fundamentals”, Nomura said in a report dated July 29.

The SET index was among Southeast Asia’s underperformers last week as political sentiment turned sour ahead of a parliamentary session next month which will consider a number of key bills related to investment and political issues.

“We believe political uncertainties could prevent the market from performing well in the short to medium term,” it said.

The SET index edged up 0.11 percent to 1,455.88 near the midday trading break, with a year-to-date gain of 4.6 percent, Southeast Asia’s second-worst performing market.

1225 (0525 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.