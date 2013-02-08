FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi downgrades Supalai on uninspiring outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi downgrades Supalai on uninspiring outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citi Research downgraded Supalai Pcl to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ and cut the stock’s target price to 19.2 baht from 21.7 baht, reflecting earnings downgrade due to slower low-rise housing sales and a risk of construction delays.

Supalai shares were up 0.5 percent at 19.6 baht, with a year-to-date gain of 10.7 percent, underperforming a 24 percent rise of the broader property subindex.

The broker said Supalai could face construction delays and rising competition in the provincial markets, which could lead to slower take-up of new projects. It cut Supalai’s 2013 earnings forecast by 16.8 percent.

“Labour shortages could become more acute in 2013 as more government infrastructure projects are implemented. The risk of construction delays for Supalai is high because it primarily relies on conventional construction methods even as its peers gradually move to a pre-cast system,” the broker said.

1146 (0446 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.