STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai Airways outperform; seen laggard

Shares in Thai Airways International Pcl hit their highest in nine months in strong trading volume amid optimism about the tourism industry and earnings outlook of the national carrier.

Broker Kasikorn Securities advised investors to buy Thai Airways, saying the stock was laggard.

At the midday break of 0530 GMT, Thai Airways shares were up 2.9 percent at 24.5 baht, climbing at one point to 24.7 baht, the highest since May 15, 2012. About 36 million shares have changed hands, 4.5 times a full-day average of the past 30 sessions.

Thai Airways shares had risen 11 percent so far this year versus Airports of Thailand’s Pcl year-to-date gain of 20 percent and Asia Aviation’s Pcl year-to-date gain of 42 percent.

