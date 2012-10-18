STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-KGI upgrades Thaicom after management guidance

KGI Securities raised its price target on Thaicom Pcl to 31 baht from 24 baht, citing positive management guidance on the prospect of satellite operations and the broker’s earnings upgrades.

Thaicom shares were down 0.45 percent at 21.9 baht. The stock has risen 114.7 percent so far this year, well above a 47.2 percent gain of the tech subindex.

“Following our recent discussion with Thaicom’s management, we are even more bullish on the company’s earnings outlook ... We upgraded the utilization rate on IPSTAR at the end of 2013 from 37 percent to 42 percent,” the broker said in a report.

“We reiterate our outperform rating on Thaicom since it is turning from a turnaround stock to a growth stock and the divestment of its loss-making subsidiary, Mfone, will unveil the real value of the firm,” it said.

CIMB Research raised its price target on PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) to 180 baht from 170 baht, citing improved earnings growth and the stock’s low valuation.

PTTEP shares ended down 0.32 percent at 156.5 baht on Wednesday. It has fallen 7.1 percent so far in 2012 versus a 1.1 percent gain of the energy subindex.

“PTTEP is trading at only 8.6 times 2013 P/E, which is a historical low. We believe that it is unjustified and we expect the stock to be rerated on the back of improved earnings growth arising from higher volume,” the broker said in a report.

The broker said it upgraded the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘trading buy’.

“The discount on its valuation should narrow by the first quarter of 2013 as the overhangs will be lifted when the capital increase is completed and Montara starts operations,” it said.

