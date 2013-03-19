FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Italian Thai Development sinks on profit taking
March 19, 2013

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Italian Thai Development sinks on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares of Italian Thai Development Pcl fell 8.7 percent on Tuesday, after hitting their highest level in more than seven years, as investors booked profits.

The stock had more than doubled in value so far this year on expectations of strong earnings growth and rising infrastructure investment.

ITD, which closed at 8.90 baht, was trading above its fundamental value, said Thanomsak Saharattanachai, head of research at KT Seamico Securities. He said his 12-month price target for ITD was 8.4 baht.

Tisco Securities said ITD was among its ‘trading’ lists backed by the positive spillover of government infrastructure spending. It said it advised investors to lock in profits quickly.

“It’s a combination of global and domestic factors today. There’s some kind of ‘sell on strength’ after the cabinet’s decision came in line with expectations,” said Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist at Tisco Securities.

He was referring to the Thai cabinet’s approval of a 2 trillion baht ($67.68 billion) government infrastructure programme, which has been a factor in driving the market up this year.

The Thai market has risen nearly 13 percent so far this year and valuations are starting to look a bit stretched. ($1 = 29.55 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gopakumar Warrier)

