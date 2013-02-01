FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank keeps buy on Thanachart Capital
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank keeps buy on Thanachart Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained its ‘buy’ rating on financial services company Thanachart Capital Pcl, citing cost controls and the prospect of higher profits.

Maybank Securities has a target price of 47.50 baht on the stock. At the midsession break, it was up 2.58 percent at 39.75 baht, while the broader SET index was up 1.13 percent.

“Thanachart Capital will enhance income, focusing more on the high-yield segments,” it said in a report, mentioning personal loans, car hire purchase and loans to smaller businesses among such segments.

The company would benefit from loans that are projected to rise 13 percent this year, supported by strong car sales in the first half, even through the new car market may slow in the second half, Maybank said. 1308 (0608 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.