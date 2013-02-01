STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank keeps buy on Thanachart Capital

Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained its ‘buy’ rating on financial services company Thanachart Capital Pcl, citing cost controls and the prospect of higher profits.

Maybank Securities has a target price of 47.50 baht on the stock. At the midsession break, it was up 2.58 percent at 39.75 baht, while the broader SET index was up 1.13 percent.

“Thanachart Capital will enhance income, focusing more on the high-yield segments,” it said in a report, mentioning personal loans, car hire purchase and loans to smaller businesses among such segments.

The company would benefit from loans that are projected to rise 13 percent this year, supported by strong car sales in the first half, even through the new car market may slow in the second half, Maybank said. 1308 (0608 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)