STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Toyo-Thai at record high on Myanmar power plant pact

Toyo-Thai Corp Pcl surged as much as 6 percent to a record high of 32.50 baht after the contractor said on Monday it had signed a power plant project agreement with Myanmar.

The 100-MW power plant in Yangon will be a joint investment between Toyo-Thai and its Singapore unit, and is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2014.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock and raised its target price to 36 baht from 29 baht.

“This power plant will consist of two phases; phase 1 (50-60 MW) expected to contribute revenue in the second quarter of 2013 and phase 2 (50-40 MW) expected to contribute revenue in the third quarter of 2013,” Maybank said.

The company’s core businesses are growing well with a backlog of 21 billion baht and an opportunity to win business of at least 20 billion baht from bid proposals next year, besides profit sharing from the Navanakorn power plant from 2014, it said.

Toyo-Thai owns about 71 percent of Navanakorn Electric, the developer of a 110-MW combined-cycle plant in Pathum Thani province.

At 0835 GMT, Toyo-Thai shares were up 5.04 percent at 31.25 baht, while the main Thai index was down 0.38 percent.

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)

10:55 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sri Trang Agro rises on price recovery hopes

Shares in Sri Trang Agro-Industry rose 1.33 percent to 15.20 baht as Phillip Securities said it expects earnings for Thailand’s biggest rubber producer and exporter to remain strong in the fourth quarter on recovering prices.

The broker rated the stock an ‘accumulate’ with a target price of 16.70 baht and said bottoming-out rubber prices and higher sales volume would boost earnings in the fourth quarter.

“Rubber prices appear to have already bottomed out. Global economic improvement could be a key catalyst for a recovery in rubber prices,” Phillip said in a note.

The broker said the agreement between the world’s top three rubber producers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia to cut exports by 10 percent as well as the Thai government’s intervention measures to shore up rubber prices, and weaker US dollar should help support prices.

“We expect fourth-quarter sales volume will be 15 percent higher than third-quarter on the back of strong demand from key client China, though recent sharp slump in rubber prices has prompted many clients to delay purchases in anticipation that rubber prices may fall further,” the broker said.

Phillip raised its 2012 earnings forecast for Sri Trang to 1.2 billion baht ($39.25 million).

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters)