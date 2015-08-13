FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate lowest since January
August 13, 2015

U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate lowest since January

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on inflation expectations in 10 years fell to its lowest level in seven months on Thursday as traders revived bets of weak price growth worldwide due to worries about China’s economy.

The yield premium on regular 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank to 1.59 percent, which was tightest level since mid-January.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was at 1.64 percent late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

