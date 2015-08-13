UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall on China, oil

* Ten-year inflation breakeven rate lowest in 7 months

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations fell on Thursday as traders revived bets of weak price growth worldwide due to worries about China’s economy and a slump in oil prices.

Government data that showed a 0.9 percent drop in U.S. import prices in July supported the view that domestic inflation will likely remain tame.

“The overall inflation picture is not pretty. The import prices data didn’t help,” said Stanley Sun, interest rates strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The yield premium on regular 10-year Treasury notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank to 1.58 percent, the tightest since mid-January.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was at 1.64 percent late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

Worries about slowing Chinese growth persisted after People’s Bank of China, the nation’s central bank, sought to calm jittery markets following a 2 percent devaluation of its currency this week. The surprise move on the yuan shook confidence on whether Beijing has enough tools to support its economy, whose growth has been cooling.

U.S. oil futures for September delivery fell nearly $1 or 2.2 percent to $42.33 a barrel.

Longer-dated TIPS came under further pressure as investors preferred longer-dated Treasuries over TIPS in curve flattening bets in the wake of a 0.6 percent rise in U.S. retail sales in July.

The rise in store spending by U.S. consumers last month, which was in line with expectations, supported the notion the Federal Reserve may raise short-term interest rates perhaps as early as September. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)