FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven hits 3-week low
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven hits 3-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s longer-term inflation expectation gauge fell to three-week lows early Tuesday on worries about global price growth due to Greece’s debt problem and the slump in the Chinese stock market.

The selling in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was also stoked after an initial rebound in oil prices faded.

The yield premium on regular U.S. 10-year Treasury notes over 10-year TIPS narrowed to 1.88 percent, down about 1 basis point from late on Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.