U.S. 5-year TIPS breakeven holds near 6-week low
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 5-year TIPS breakeven holds near 6-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s medium-term inflation expectation gauge held near its weakest level in six weeks early Wednesday as Greece’s debt woes and the rout in Chinese stocks stoked concerns about global price growth.

The selling in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities persisted even as oil, copper and other commodity prices rebounded from sharp losses earlier this week.

The yield premium on regular U.S. five-year Treasury notes over five-year TIPS contracted to 1.61 percent, down 1 basis point from Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
