U.S. TIPS breakevens hold at lower levels after data
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakevens hold at lower levels after data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's inflation expectation gauge held at lower levels on Tuesday as second-quarter U.S. data on labor costs signaled wage pressure remained muted, raising doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank earlier on bets China's devaluation of its currency will put downward pressure on global commodity prices.

In this sluggish growth climate worldwide, some traders reckoned the U.S. economy would struggle to reach the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal, which may force the U.S. central bank to postpone plans to end its near zero interest rate policy next month.

The yield spread between 10-year Treasuries and 10-year TIPS, or the 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, was last 1.66 percentage points. This was 3.5 basis points tighter from late on Monday and the lowest 10-year breakeven rate in nearly five months, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
