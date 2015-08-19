U.S. TIPS breakeven rates dip after July CPI data

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation expectations slipped on Wednesday as data on domestic consumer prices came in slightly below forecast, supporting the notion U.S. price growth will remain tame.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the government’s broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent last month after advancing 0.3 percent in June, marking the sixth straight month of increases. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent gain in July.

The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries note over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank 0.25 basis point to 1.59 percent, according to Tradeweb.