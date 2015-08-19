FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates dip after July CPI data
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates dip after July CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation expectations slipped on Wednesday as data on domestic consumer prices came in slightly below forecast, supporting the notion U.S. price growth will remain tame.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the government’s broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent last month after advancing 0.3 percent in June, marking the sixth straight month of increases. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent gain in July.

The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries note over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank 0.25 basis point to 1.59 percent, according to Tradeweb.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.