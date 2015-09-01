FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakevens fall on weak Chinese data
#Market News
September 1, 2015

U.S. TIPS breakevens fall on weak Chinese data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations fell on Tuesday with weaker oil prices in the wake of disappointing Chinese manufacturing data that revived anxiety about a slowing global economy.

U.S. crude futures fell $2 or 4 percent to $47.18 a barrel in early trading, halving Monday’s gains tied to news of lower domestic output.

A renewed drop in energy costs has raised concerns about its dampening effect on overall U.S. price growth as Federal Reserve policy-makers have been wary that inflation has remained far below the central bank’s 2 percent target.

The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities contracted to 1.61 percentage points, 2 basis points tighter than Monday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate hit a two-week peak of 1.64 percent on Monday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
