U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall with oil
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall with oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. bond market gauge of inflation expectations fell on Tuesday along with oil prices as Iran and six global powers reached a nuclear deal that would result in an easing of sanctions against Tehran and a gradual rise in its crude exports.

The yield spread between regular five-year Treasuries notes and five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities shrank 0.65 basis point to 1.60 percentage point, which was the smallest gap since Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. oil futures for August delivery fell as low as $50.88 a barrel before recovering to $52.26, flat from late Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
