U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after June CPI

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations pared their earlier decline on Friday after the government’s consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in June, signaling domestic price growth moved back into positive territory for the year.

The yield spread or breakeven rate between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, was 1.85 percent, 0.25 basis point tighter than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

Prior to the release of the June CPI data, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate touched 1.84 percent, which was the lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong)