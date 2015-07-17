FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after June CPI
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after June CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations pared their earlier decline on Friday after the government’s consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in June, signaling domestic price growth moved back into positive territory for the year.

The yield spread or breakeven rate between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, was 1.85 percent, 0.25 basis point tighter than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

Prior to the release of the June CPI data, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate touched 1.84 percent, which was the lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.