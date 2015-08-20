FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medium-term U.S. TIPS breakeven falls below 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Medium-term U.S. TIPS breakeven falls below 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on medium-term inflation expectations fell below 1 percentage point on Thursday as U.S. oil futures slipped near $40 a barrel on worries about oversupply and sluggish demand.

The decline in the yield premium on regular five-year Treasuries notes over five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities came in advance of a $16 billion auction of five-year TIPS supply at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) .

The yield spread or inflation breakeven rate between a five-year TIPS issue due April 2019 and comparable five-year Treasuries was last 0.99 percentage point, 3 basis points tighter than late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

U.S. crude futures fell as low as $40.21 a barrel before rebounding to $40.95, up 15 cents from Wednesday’s close. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.