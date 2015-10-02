FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall on weak jobs data
October 2, 2015

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall on weak jobs data

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation expectations fell on Friday as domestic payrolls data in showed wage growth stalled in September, reviving worries about weak inflation derailing the U.S. economic recovery.

The Labor Department said average hourly earnings were unchanged from August, falling short of the 0.2 percent gain forecast among economists polled by Reuters, slowing its year-over-year increase to 2.2 percent.

The yield spread between benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities contracted to 1.45 percentage points, nearly 1 basis point tighter than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

This barometer on investors’ inflation outlook in 10 years was above the 1.40 percentage points set on Monday, which was the lowest since April 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

