TREASURIES-Bonds steady in Asia after last week's drop

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia on Monday after a selloff last week drove the benchmark yield to a four-month high on growing views that the U.S. economy is improving.

* The 10-year yield had risen more than 25 basis points in a week, fuelled by the Federal Reserve’s brighter economic outlook, but its sharp movement slowed on perceptions that the central bank will continue its commitment to low rates to keep the recovery going.

* “There’s still no perception that the Fed’s going to tighten, and extremes will probably be somewhat contained,” said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo.

Trading will likely be cautious in Asian time as the end of the Japanese fiscal year approaches on March 31, he added, with investors still warily watching European political developments even after a worst-case scenario for the euro zone appeared to have been averted for now.

“Europe still has lots of challenges ahead of it, but the U.S. probably less at this point,” he added.

* Undermining the allure of safe-haven fixed-income assets, the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that the global economy has stepped back from the brink of danger and signs of stabilisation are emerging from the euro zone and the United States.

Still, high debt levels in developed markets and rising oil prices continue to pose risks, the IMF said.

* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 2.3 percent, flat from Friday’s late U.S. trading, where it touched 2.36 percent - its highest level since late October.

* The yield on 30-year Treasury notes was steady from late U.S. trading at 3.4 percent.

* U.S. inflation data released on Friday was relatively benign, revealing a smaller-than-forecast rise of just 0.1 percent in consumer prices excluding food and energy items, and a 0.4 percent increase with those items included.