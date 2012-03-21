TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady in Asia, investors gauge direction

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia on Wednesday, as investors gauged near-term direction after the benchmark yield rose to a 4-1/2 month high overnight.

* “Yields have faced upward pressure from growing expectations the U.S. economy will continue to recover, but no one is in a hurry to sell until they have a clearer picture of what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do,” said a fixed-income strategist at a Japanese brokerage.

* The market shrugged off comments on Tuesday from a Fed official who said the central bank might need to start moving away from its near-zero interest rate policy as soon as this year if unemployment continues to drop and inflation threatens to rise.

“I would see an argument for initiating that exit in 2012 or 2013,” said Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, whose views place him among the minority opinion after the Fed reiterated its intent to keep rates extremely low through late 2014 to maintain the recovery.

* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 2.36 percent, flat from late U.S. trading on Tuesday, where it rose as high as 2.399 percent.

The benchmark yield has been moving closer to Oct. 28’s high of 2.42 percent. Some strategists say a key turning point was reached last week when it broke above its 200-day moving average, which is now at 2.232 percent.

* The yield on 30-year Treasury notes was steady from late U.S. trading at 3.45 percent.

* The yield on the five-year note edged down to 1.19 percent from 1.20 percent in late U.S. trading on Tuesday, when it rose as far as 1.23 percent, its highest level in over seven months.

* On Tuesday, the Fed bought $1.969 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February 2042 as part of its “Operation Twist” stimulus programme aimed at bringing down long-term borrowing costs, under which it sells shorter-dated securities and buys longer-dated bonds.

* Tuesday’s economic data contained more evidence the U.S. economy will continue on its recovery path. Housing starts fell in February, but permits for future construction rose to their highest since October 2008.