FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields near 2-wk low as Bernanke repeats commitment
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 6 years

TREASURIES-Yields near 2-wk low as Bernanke repeats commitment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held firm in Asia, with yields on 10-year bonds near a two-week low on Wednesday after Federal Reserver Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested he is still committed to keeping easy policy in place despite some signs of recovery in the U.S. economy.

* Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, and that the central bank would take no options off the table, but did not suggest a further round of bond buying was imminent.

* “The market is recovering as Bernanke has quelled doubts about the Fed’s commitment to keep rates low until late 2014. The market is vulnerable when short-term notes are sold but as they are getting firmer, the entire market is supported,” said Arihiro Nagata, the head of foreign bond investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

* The policy-sensitive two-year notes traded at yield of 0.337 percent, not far from Tuesday’s low around 0.319 percent and down sharply from seven-month high of 0.414 percent hit this month.

* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 2.193 percent , little changed from 2.187 percent in late U.S. trade and near two-week low of 2.175 percent hit on Tuesday.

* Many market players expect the 10-year yield to trade in a rough 2.1 - 2.4 percent band until upcoming economic data, such as next week’s payroll data, sheds new light on the state of the economy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.