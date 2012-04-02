FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds slip in Asia after China data
April 2, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds slip in Asia after China data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices slipped in Asia on Monday after unexpectedly firm China manufacturing data eased worries about a hard landing in the world’s second biggest economy.

* The yield on 10-year notes rose to 2.24 percent , compared to 2.21 percent at the end of last week and further edging up from a two-week low of 2.14 percent touched on Friday.

* China’s big factories were surprisingly busy in March with the official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumping to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February’s 51 and comfortably beating forecasts of 50.5.

* The market is now looking to U.S. factory data at 1400 GMT. Economists expect the ISM manufacturing index to climb to 53.0 in March from 52.4 in February.

* Optimism on the global economic outlook has been keeping buying in check, with a yield of 2.1 percent seen as major resistance.

* But bargain-hunting from investors is seen as solid at 2.4 percent in the 10-year yield, a 4-1/2 month yield high hit last month, given expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep to its easy stance on monetary policy.

