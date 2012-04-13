TREASURIES-US bonds rise after China GDP disappoints

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose in Asia on Friday, as investors’ risk appetite faded after China’s first-quarter growth came in below expectations.

* China’s gross domestic product expanded by 8.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the weakest pace in nearly three years, from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter, and below a 8.3 percent forecast. The data marked the fifth straight quarter of slowing GDP.

* But Chinese money supply data for March released a day earlier suggested that its recovery might be gaining traction. New loans topped 1 trillion yuan ($158.55 billion) for the first time since January 2011, beating expectations about 25 percent after two straight months of underperformance.

* “Today’s China GDP wasn’t good, but yesterday’s data showed that the support steps are having an impact. While I understand today’s market reaction to the GDP data, it might not show the complete outlook,” said Hiroki Shimazu, an economist in Tokyo at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* The yield on the 10-year notes fell to 2.02 percent from 2.05 percent in late U.S. trade. It was at 2.03 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.

* The 30-year bond yield fell to 3.18 percent, down from 3.21 percent in late U.S. trading. It was at 3.19 percent in Asia on Thursday.

* Treasuries could be technically poised for further gains if yields manage to stay below their 200-day moving averages, which now stand at 2.16 percent for the 10-year bond and 3.30 percent for the 30-year bond.

* Even as the China data stoked fears about global demand, other fears about Europe’s debt situation faded following an Italian bond auction on Thursday that, though not stellar, was not as bad as some had feared.

* Hopes for a third round of U.S. quantitative easing also underpinned bonds, after New York Fed president William Dudley said on Thursday that U.S. policymakers are considering the costs and benefits of additional monetary stimulus and are ready to take QE steps if the economic outlook were to worsen.

* On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury sold $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.23 percent, which matched the 30-year yield in the open market at the time.