TREASURIES-US bonds steady as investors await Fed outcome

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries prices were mostly unchanged in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting at which it is expected to hold policy steady.

* Fears about European countries’ ability to finance their debt eased somewhat after European debt successful auctions sent yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday.

* The Fed will conclude its two-day meeting later on Wednesday, and is not expected to decide on a third round of bond purchases as part of its quantitative easing - or QE3 - to stimulate the U.S. economy.

* “The bond market has already priced in to some extent that there might not be QE3, but the equities market is still hoping for it,” said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

“While the outcome of the Fed meeting will probably be neutral for bonds, bonds could benefit from anything that disappoints the equities market,” he said.

* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.96 percent, compared to 1.97 percent in late U.S. trade, and up from 1.92 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday.

* The 30-year bond yield stood at 3.11 percent, compared with 3.12 percent in late U.S. trading, and above 3.07 percent in Asia on Tuesday.

* On the supply side, investors will be watching the outcome of the Treasury’s sale of $35 billion of new five-year notes later on Wednesday, as well as $29 billion of new seven-year debt on Thursday.

* Tuesday’s $35 billion two-year Treasury auction cleared at a yield of 0.27 percent, while the share of the new two-year notes bought by direct bidders, including some Wall Street firms and large fund mangers was 7.8 percent, the smallest since Feb. 2011.