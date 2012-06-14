FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-US bonds edge down slightly; 30-yr sale eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds edged down in Asia on Thursday ahead of a 30-year sale later in the session, but remained supported by deepening fears about the euro zone’s debt crisis.

* An Italian debt auction later in the session could signal whether markets are confident that country can avoid being the next one to need a bailout, while a Greek election on Sunday could determine whether it remains in the euro zone.

* The Treasury Department will offer $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* “There might be some position adjustments ahead of the 30-year sale, but it comes against the backdrop of the continuing European debt crisis, which will help support demand at the sale,” said Tomoaki Shishido, bond analyst at Nomura Securities.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.61 percent, up slightly from 1.60 in late U.S. trade, but down from 1.65 percent in Tokyo on Wednesday.

* The yields on 30-year bonds edged up to 2.72 percent from 2.71 percent in late U.S. trade, but slipped from 2.76 percent in Tokyo on Wednesday.

* On Wednesday, the Treasury sold $22 billion in new 10-year notes at record low-auction yields of 1.622 percent, with demand supported by fears about Europe.

* In Greece, the latest published opinion polls showed conservatives who back the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion) bailout were running neck-and-neck with leftists who oppose the bailout but want to keep Greece in the euro zone.

* Italy’s debt sale will also be in focus on Thursday, as it offers up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at a smaller-than-average auction.

Italy’s Treasury is expected to pay more than 5 percent to sell up to 3 billion euros of a three-year bond it last issued in May at an average 3.9 percent rate. On Wednesday, Italy paid 3.97 percent on one-year paper, the highest yield in six months.

* Spain, whose borrowing costs are also in the spotlight after a weekend deal to bail out its banking sector, faced a three-notch rating downgrade to Baa3 by Moody’s on Wednesday, which said the bailout deal will add to the country’s debt burden. [ID: nL1E8HDHI0]

* U.S. economic data on Wednesday also underpinned demand for fixed-income assets. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May, declining for a second straight month, while producer prices fell 1 percent last month.

Disappointing figures add to expectations that the Federal Reserve will discuss further bond purchases at its next policy meeting scheduled for June 19-20. The central bank could opt to extend its bond purchases after its “Operation Twist” stimulus program expires at the end of this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
